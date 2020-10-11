Pentagon reveals heart-wrenching second MV teaser for 'Daisy'

Pentagon has revealed a new MV teaser for "Daisy".

On October 12 KST, the Cube Entertainment boy group unveiled a heart-wrenching teaser for their comeback song. As the title track of their 10th mini album 'WE:TH', "Daisy" is an emotional dance track that speaks of 'chaos', 'colors', and 'flowers', as shown in the passage at the end of the video.

In the previously released individual posters, each member poses with a different bouquet of flowers unique to their own personal color. Check out the teasers and the clip above!

'WE:TH' will be officially released on October 12 KST.



