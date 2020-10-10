NCT U 'Make a Wish' at night in MV teaser

NCT U have dropped their music video teaser for "Make a Wish".



In the MV teaser, the NCT subunit gather together in the dark of night beside a road. "Make a Wish" is one of the title tracks of NCT 2020's upcoming album 'Resonance Pt. 1' alongside "From Home", which drops on October 12 KST.



'Resonance Pt. 1' will include 12 tracks and feature all members of NCT subunits NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV, and NCT U.



Check out NCT U's "Make a Wish" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.