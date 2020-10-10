Refund Sisters to donate all profits from 'Don't Touch Me' to charity

The Refund Sisters are set to donate all the profits from their debut track "Don't Touch Me" to charity.



The 'Hangout with Yoo' project girl group with members Lee Hyori, Uhm Jung Hwa, Jessi, MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa will be dropping their first track "Don't Touch Me" on October 10, but before then, producers of the show stated all profits would be given to charity. Producers said, "Jimmy Yoo's (Yoo Jae Suk) agency's first release and the Refund Sisters' first song for their upcoming promotions with 'Don't Touch Me' will be released on October 10 at 6PM KST. They'll be donating all proceeds from the digital single."



"Don't Touch Me" is described as an encouraging song that uplifts people and their unique qualities and individuality.



Are you excited for the Refund Sisters?