Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Park Ji Hoon shows off his flawless looks in the new concept preview poster image for his upcoming album 'Message'

Park Ji Hoon is preparing to make his comeback next month with his first full-length album 'Message.'

Previously, he released various teaser content such as a teaser schedule poster and the tracklist to his album, followed by a creative prologue art film teaser

On October 23 at midnight KST, the soloist unveiled a set of concept preview teaser posters. In the poster images, Park Ji Hoon poses as he radiates a mature vibe as he shows off his flawless good looks.

Park Ji Hoon will be releasing his album 'Message' on November 4 KST, so stay tuned for more details and teasers to come!

