Lee Min Ho has launched his very own YouTube channel!
On October 30, the actor announced the opening of his channel 'leeminho film,' and for his first video, he posted a short 'Movielog' of his past work. Lee Min Ho himself was the executive producer and creative director behind the video.
Check out Lee Min Ho's first 'Movielog' episode above, and take a look at his YouTube channel here.
2
0
Posted by19 minutes ago
Lee Min Ho launches official YouTube channel!
Lee Min Ho has launched his very own YouTube channel!
0 666 Share 100% Upvoted
Log in to comment