2

0

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 19 minutes ago

Lee Min Ho launches official YouTube channel!

AKP STAFF

Lee Min Ho has launched his very own YouTube channel!

On October 30, the actor announced the opening of his channel 'leeminho film,' and for his first video, he posted a short 'Movielog' of his past work. Lee Min Ho himself was the executive producer and creative director behind the video.

Check out Lee Min Ho's first 'Movielog' episode above, and take a look at his YouTube channel here.  

  1. Lee Min Ho
0 666 Share 100% Upvoted
Lee Min Ho
Lee Min Ho launches official YouTube channel!
17 minutes ago   0   601
Red Velvet, Joy
Red Velvet's Joy receives hate on her Instagram
6 days ago   223   179,473

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND