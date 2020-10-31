14

News
Posted by germainej

BTS win #1 + Performances from October 31st 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On this week's episode, DRIPPIN made their debut with "Nostalgia", and P1Harmony debuted with "Siren". Song Min Ho made a comeback with "Run Away", TWICE came back with "I Can't Stop Me", CIX made their comeback with "Jungle", B1A4 returned with "Like a Movie", LOONA came back with "Why Not?", and Punch made a comeback with "I Miss U". 

As for the winners, BTS, Refund Sisters, and BLACKPINK were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Dynamite". Congratulations to BTS!

Performances also included NCT UPentagonVERIVERYWeeeklyCosmic Girls CHOCOMEThe Boyz, and CRAVITY.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


DEBUT: DRIPPIN


DEBUT: P1Harmony


COMEBACK: Song Min Ho


COMEBACK: TWICE


COMEBACK: CIX


COMEBACK: B1A4


COMEBACK: LOONA


COMEBACK: Punch


NCT U


Pentagon


VERIVERY


Weeekly


CHOCOME


The Boyz


CRAVITY


  1. BTS
  2. MUSIC CORE
  3. SHOW MUSIC CORE
summerbreezy2,985 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

Congratulations to all who showed up performances were great! 👏👏

keulleo261 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

1 more win and dynamite will be tied with BWL's record. The power it holds for a song with no SoKor promotions.

