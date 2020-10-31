BTS win #1 + Performances from October 31st 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, DRIPPIN made their debut with "Nostalgia", and P1Harmony debuted with "Siren". Song Min Ho made a comeback with "Run Away", TWICE came back with "I Can't Stop Me", CIX made their comeback with "Jungle", B1A4 returned with "Like a Movie", LOONA came back with "Why Not?", and Punch made a comeback with "I Miss U".



As for the winners, BTS, Refund Sisters, and BLACKPINK were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Dynamite". Congratulations to BTS!



Performances also included NCT U, Pentagon, VERIVERY, Weeekly, Cosmic Girls CHOCOME, The Boyz, and CRAVITY.



Check out the performances below!



