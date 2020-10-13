14

Kim Woo Seok & Lee Eun Sang chase 'Memories' in MV teaser

Kim Woo Seok and Lee Eun Sang have dropped their music video teaser for "Memories".

In the MV teaser, the two former X1 members run through the halls and take it outside, where they enjoy beautiful weather. Their project single collaboration 'Memories' is set to drop on October 14 at 6 PM KST.

Stay tuned for updates on Kim Woo Seok and Lee Eun Sang's collaboration track.

shakennotstirred655 pts 24 hours ago 0
24 hours ago

Can't wait! Their vocals really complement each other <3

eating every little X1 crumbs here xD

