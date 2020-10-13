Weeekly push and pull in 'Zig Zag' MV

Weeekly have dropped their music video for "Zig Zag".



In the MV, Weeekly take on a fierce concept as they push and pull each other with rope. "Zig Zag"is the title song of their second mini album 'We Can', and it's about going through a strange rollercoaster of emotions.



Watch Weeekly's "Zig Zag" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.