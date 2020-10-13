25

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Weeekly push and pull in 'Zig Zag' MV

Weeekly have dropped their music video for "Zig Zag".

In the MV, Weeekly take on a fierce concept as they push and pull each other with rope. "Zig Zag"is the title song of their second mini album 'We Can', and it's about going through a strange rollercoaster of emotions.

Watch Weeekly's "Zig Zag" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

DMV2DMZ304 pts 21 hours ago 0
21 hours ago

I like it! The track is a K-Pop Rock masterpiece! How the zig zagging transitions in the song are awesome! I'd love to buy the instrumental too. Weeekly is out here setting the pace at making their OWN soundtrack! Great job to the girls and producers of the MV and music!

0

Eunbean1,479 pts 21 hours ago 0
21 hours ago

welcome princesses


