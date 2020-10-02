Gong Yoo & 'Coffee Prince' actors share their feelings on late actor Lee Eon

Gong Yoo and his fellow 'Coffee Prince' actors shared their feelings on late actor Lee Eon.



On the October 1st episode of MBC Documentary Special 'Youth Documentary Again Twenty - Coffee Prince', the 'Coffee Prince' actors revealed they filmed the documentary on August 21, the anniversary of Lee Eon's death. Kim Jae Wook, who worked as a model with Lee Eon, stated, "I know what day it is." He added, "Lee Eon was very strict to me. We were in the same company, and we were models... It's about this time every year. I always think about him on August 21. I still miss him."



Gong Yoo then shared, "He was a very manly friend. The most unfortunate thing was that we had so much more to do after 'Coffee Prince', but we couldn't do that." He continued, "I cried like crazy with Kim Jae Wook in front of the coffin to the point I couldn't get my head together."



Kim Dong Wook expressed, "Kim Jae Wook called me in the morning and told me to come quickly. At first, I thought he was joking. If it was a joke, Lee Eon hyung would talk on the phone."



Lee Eon passed away in 2008 following a motorcycle accident.