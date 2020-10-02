VIXX fans question stylist about 'pervert' shirtless concept

VIXX fans questioned their stylist Kim Na Yeon about the group's 'pervert' shirtless concept on the latest episode of 'AYO'.



The Jellyfish Entertainment group are known for their gorgeous looks, but fans were interested in one in particular - VIXX' concept for their 2015 track "Chained Up". VIXX were shirtless for their "Chained Up" concept, wearing sleek suits with no shirt underneath.



One 'AYO' viewer gave Kim Na Yeon the nickname of "Pervert Stylist," thanking her and mentioning the "Chained Up" concept was unforgettable. She explained, "I thought about what would feel sexy in a different way." However, the stylist revealed her favorite concept for VIXX was for their track "Parallel".



Watch the full 'AYO' video above, and make sure to turn on the English captions.

