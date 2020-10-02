MONSTA X rapper Joohoney teases upcoming mixtape 'Psyche'

MONSTA X rapper Joohoney teased his upcoming mixtape 'Psyche'.



On October 2, MONSTA X made the announcement on their official V Live page that Joohoney's next mixtape is coming soon. Joohoney's 'Psyche' is his second studio mixtape, and it's set to drop on October 9 KST.



Stay tuned for updates on Joohoney's mixtape.





