AKMU's Suhyun brings the retro-funk vibe in her whimsical MV teaser for her first solo single 'Alien'

Previously, AKMU's Suhyun released an adorable sampler for her upcoming solo debut single, "Alien". This time, she revealed parts of the music video through the MV teaser.

Suhyun brought the retro-funk vibe as she showed off a playful, creative, and whimsical music video. The music video is full of color as it includes animated parts that add to the fun vibe.

The full release of Suhyun's 1st single "Alien" is set for this October 16 at 6 PM KST! So stay tuned for a few more days until the release.