LOONA shows off the samples of each song in the preview video for their upcoming mini-album '12:00'

LOONA is making their comeback in less than a week as they give a preview of their upcoming mini-album '12:00'.

The girl group has been releasing various teaser material until now to prepare their fans for the comeback. The concept of this mini-album continues with the midnight festival as the members of LOONA showed various versions of the midnight party.

On October 14 KST, the girl group unveiled the preview of their album and showed off the highlight of each track. The album is packed full of various genres that accentuate the voice of LOONA.



Stay tuned for LOONA's 3rd mini-album '12:00', set for release on October 19 at 6 PM KST.