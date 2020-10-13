B1A4's Sandeul is ready to become a hero in the new teaser images for the new album 'Origine'

B1A4 is preparing to return to fans as they release more teaser material. Previously, they unveiled the second teaser video along with the lyric spoiler poster.

On October 14 at midnight KST, the boy group unveiled the individual teaser images of member Sandeul. In the teaser image, Sandeul is ready to become a hero as he sits in the abandoned laundromat on top of a washing machine. In the first teaser photo seen above, his facial expression is filled in shock and daze while in the second teaser photo seen below, he is seen sitting across a young lady. Outside, silhouettes of zombies can be seen adding to the horror.

B1A4 will be making their first comeback in 3 years on October 19 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for the release of their album.





