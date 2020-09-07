The Boyz are on the 'Chase' as heart stealers in latest teaser image

The Boyz have revealed another teaser image.

For this innovative teaser, The Boyz have crafted their own 'The Boyz Times' with an article that exposes the members as heart stealers! By zooming into the image, you can read the full story of how the eleven boys came to be a hot topic as 'thieves'. In related news, The Boyz have also garnered attention during Mnet's survival program 'Road To Kingdom' by employing a 'thieving' concept with Taemin's "Danger".

Read about The Boyz down below! Their 5th mini album 'Chase' will be released on September 21 at 6 PM KST.