On September 23, a representative from The Boyz's management staff released an official statement via the group's official SNS.

The staff stated, "Member Sunwoo recently experienced pain in his neck area, and is currently visiting the hospital to receive treatment. The doctor advised him to rest, and so he will not be able to attend The Boyz's schedules today. We ask for the fans' understanding. Thank you."

Get well soon, Sunwoo!