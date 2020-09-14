Kim Jin Hwan's fans celebrate iKON's anniversary by donating relief items to Koreans affected by recent typhoons

Fans of iKON's main vocalist Kim Jin Hwan are celebrating the group's five-year debut anniversary in a big way.



On September 14 KST, Kim Jin Hwan's Korean fan community 'Kim Jin Hwan Gallery' announced that they donated emergency food and goods to help flood victims and vulnerable people affected by South Korea's recent typhoon activity. These items include 1,004 cup of instant ramyun, 1,004 bottles of drinking water, and 1,004 packages of wet napkins, all donated in Kim Jin Hwan's name. The significance of the number 1,004 is that it is a homonym for 'angel' in Korean.



In the images released by the community, the goods are stacked high with labels featuring both the idol's photo and the phrase 'From Kim Jin Hwan.'



"The weather has become colder, and we hope that those who have suffered from successive typhoons will be able to recover their daily lives as soon as possible. Everyone is having a hard time right now due to the typhoons and COVID-19, but we hope everyone can cheer up like they're enjoying a warm day," the fan community said in an official statement.



Meanwhile, iKON debuted on September 15, 2015 with the half-album 'Welcome Back.'



