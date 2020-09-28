Rookie girl group Weeekly releases sweet new concept photos for their 2nd mini album 'We Can'

Play M Entertainment's rookie girl group Weeekly is going back to school this fall with their 2nd mini album, 'We Can'!

For this comeback concept, the Weeekly members will be depicting a week in the life of ordinary high school girls starting from the most mundane patterns to the more special and exciting experiences. This mini album marks Weeekly's first ever comeback, in just 3 short months since their debut this past summer.

Check out the Weeekly members' sweet new teaser images below, as the girls try out classy and stylish fall back-to-school looks! The full release of Weeekly's 2nd mini album 'We Can' is coming up on October 13!

