CLC's Sorn reveals she came to Korea because of actor Hyun Bin

CLC's Sorn revealed she came to Korea because of actor Hyun Bin.



On the latest episode of 'Video Star', Sorn shared that she became a huge fan of Hyun Bin after watching him in the hit drama series 'Secret Garden'. Her Korean friend in Thailand then fibbed, saying all Korean men looked like the handsome actor, and Sorn quickly found that was not the case when she arrived in South Korea.



She stated, "I really liked 'Secret Garden', and I had admiration for Hyun Bin... When I first arrived, I thought to myself how I would see Hyun Bin everywhere, but when I went out of the airport, I realized, 'Oh. It's not like that.'"



Watch the clip of Sorn above!

