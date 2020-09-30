9

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BLACKPINK tease upcoming Netflix doc 'Light Up the Sky'

AKP STAFF

BLACKPINK have revealed the trailer for their Netflix documentary 'Light Up the Sky'.

The trailer features the BLACKPINK members in the studio, on stage, meeting their fans, and more. On the documentary, Netflix stated, "Record-shattering Korean girl band BLACKPINK tell their story — and detail the hard-fought journey of the dreams and trials behind their meteoric rise."

'Light Up the Sky' premieres on October 14 on Netflix. Watch the trailer above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

longtymnosee1,076 pts 36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago

OMG i get to see Teddy Park again!! It's been a while!

1

amu_jane4,290 pts 14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago

Okay I might watch this after

