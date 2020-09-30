1

BAE173 sit under a beautiful sky in debut trailer

BAE173 have dropped their debut trailer!

In the debut trailer, the upcoming PocketDol Studio group members sit on a rooftop as the sky changes from a beautiful morning to a star-filled night.

As previously reported, "BAE" stands for "Before Anyone Else", "1" stands for perfection, and "73" is a lucky number, and their logo includes a lightning bolt. BAE173 features members Dohyun, Bit, Doha, Youngseo, Muzin, J-Min, Yoojun, Junseo, and Hangyul.

Are you excited for BAE173's debut?

