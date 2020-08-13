25

Music Video
Rothy travels alone in MV for 'Ocean View' feat. EXO's Chanyeol

Rothy has dropped her music video for "Ocean View" featuring EXO's Chanyeol.

In the MV, Rothy travels to the seaside to have fun alone as she makes a love story for Instagram. "Ocean View" is a refreshing, upbeat summer song about good times had in front of a refreshing view of the ocean, and it's the singer's first ever collaboration with another artist for her own music release.

Watch Rothy's "Ocean View" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

