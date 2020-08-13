63

Kwak Dong Yeon reportedly leaving FNC Entertainment to sign with H& Entertainment

Kwak Dong Yeon is reportedly leaving FNC Entertainment to sign with H& Entertainment.

On August 13, reports revealed Kwak Dong Yeon's exclusive contract with FNC Entertainment has come to an end, and he's on the search for a new label. Rumors say he's decided to sign with H& Entertainment, which was established by the former head of KeyEast's management division, Hong Min Ki.

H& Entertainment is home to Jung Ryeo WonIn Kyo JinSo Yi Hyun, and Jung In Sun. Kwak Dong Yeon is known for starring in the dramas 'No Second Chance', 'My Strange Hero', 'Fight for My Way', 'Love in the Moonlight', and 'My Husband Got a Family'.

Stay tuned for updates on Kwak Dong Yeon. 

sf9chani47 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

FNC is losing a MAJOR hottie

bybybyly271 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Wishing him good luck !

I remember him in ''Love in the Moonlight''. I don't remember anything else about that drama...just him. He's very talented and handsome

