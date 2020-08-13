Kwak Dong Yeon reportedly leaving FNC Entertainment to sign with H& Entertainment

Kwak Dong Yeon is reportedly leaving FNC Entertainment to sign with H& Entertainment.



On August 13, reports revealed Kwak Dong Yeon's exclusive contract with FNC Entertainment has come to an end, and he's on the search for a new label. Rumors say he's decided to sign with H& Entertainment, which was established by the former head of KeyEast's management division, Hong Min Ki.



H& Entertainment is home to Jung Ryeo Won, In Kyo Jin, So Yi Hyun, and Jung In Sun. Kwak Dong Yeon is known for starring in the dramas 'No Second Chance', 'My Strange Hero', 'Fight for My Way', 'Love in the Moonlight', and 'My Husband Got a Family'.



Stay tuned for updates on Kwak Dong Yeon.