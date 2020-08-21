Nana & Park Sung Hoon reveal making of 'Our Memories in Summer' for 'Into the Ring' OST

Nana and Park Sung Hoon have revealed a look at the making of "Our Memories in Summer" for the 'Into the Ring' OST.



Pledis Entertainment released the behind-the-scenes video above that gives fans an extra look into Nana and her 'Into the Ring' co-star Park Sung Hoon's recording of the theme song. "Our Memories in Summer" is about experiencing sweet love during the summer, and it's a theme song for Koo Se Ra (played by Nana) and Seo Kong Myung (Park Sung Hoon) and their growing romance.



Watch the making of "Our Memories in Summer" above, and check out the MV here if you missed it.