Lovelyz drops 'Unforgettable' concept photos and individual trailers for Mijoo and Yein

Lovelyz has unveiled individual teaser materials for Mijoo and Yein.

On August 24 at midnight KST, the Woollim Entertainment girl group revealed a concept photo and a trailer for Mijoo and Yein. The girls will be back in early September with their long-awaited 7th mini-album, 'Unforgettable'. In the individual trailers, the members continue to show off their innocent charms wearing white dresses and holding different flowers.

Check out the tracklist here if you haven't yet! The new album will be released on September 1 at 6 PM KST.