Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 36 minutes ago

Lovelyz unveils tracklist for upcoming 7th mini-album 'Unforgettable'

Lovelyz is gearing up for their comeback with their 7th mini-album, 'Unforgettable'.

On August 23 at midnight KST, the Woollim Entertainment girl group has revealed the tracklist for their upcoming release. Lovelyz's 7th mini-album has a total of 6 songs, including "Unforgettable", title track "Obliviate", "Lucid Dream", "Absolutely, Secret", "Blooming story", and "Worry Doll" according to the official tracklist. 

'Unforgettable' will be released on September 1st at 6 PM KST. What song are you anticipating the most?

was wishing the one-year hiatus would give them a few more songs to work around... but im sure their quality wont disappoint!

