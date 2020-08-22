Lovelyz unveils tracklist for upcoming 7th mini-album 'Unforgettable'

Lovelyz is gearing up for their comeback with their 7th mini-album, 'Unforgettable'.



On August 23 at midnight KST, the Woollim Entertainment girl group has revealed the tracklist for their upcoming release. Lovelyz's 7th mini-album has a total of 6 songs, including "Unforgettable", title track "Obliviate", "Lucid Dream", "Absolutely, Secret", "Blooming story", and "Worry Doll" according to the official tracklist.

'Unforgettable' will be released on September 1st at 6 PM KST. What song are you anticipating the most?

