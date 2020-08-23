A.C.E reveals highlight medley for 4th mini-album 'HJZM: The Butterfly Phantasy'

A.C.E has revealed the highlight medley for their 4th mini-album.

For their upcoming album, A.C.E has prepared a new mini-album called 'HJZM: The Butterfly Phantasy'. With a dreamy and fantastical concept, the boys are back with an album filled with five new tracks. In the video, you can hear snippets of the songs, starting "Golden Goose" to title song "Favorite Boys" and last track "Clover".

What is your favorite preview song so far? A.C.E's new album will be released on September 6 at 6 PM KST!