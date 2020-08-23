EXO's Baekhyun asks everyone to refrain from wearing masks on your chin

EXO's Baekhyun has given his fans a certain reassurance about properly wearing a mask during the pandemic.

On August 23 KST, the EXO member took to his official Twitter and communicated with some fans about the importance of wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19. When one fan kindly reminded Baekhyun about wearing a mask, he replied that he and the mask are essentially inseparable.

The fan wrote, "Baekhyun, you have to, have to go around wearing a mask!!!! Please be careful of your health!!!!!".

To this message, Baekhyun replied, "My mask is practically stuck to my face! Don't worry about me and please, everyone must wear a mask!! Please! I beg you!!! I'm like this!! So frustrating. Don't wear it on your chin, please!!!!!"

To Baekhyun's reply, netizens agreed on the importance of spreading such awareness. It has been proven that properly wearing a face mask, such as refraining from placing it below the chin, is a significant factor in preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Some netizen comments include: "Of course, Baekhyun would be well-alerted about all this", "Let's all follow Baekhyun's words and help prevent the spread of the virus!", "I am also really angry everytime I see chin-masked people".