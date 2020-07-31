7

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

Dream Catcher reveal dark side in 'Dystopia: Lose Myself' teaser images

AKP STAFF

Dream Catcher have revealed the latest teaser images for 'Dystopia: Lose Myself'.

After their concept in white, Dream Catcher took on a darker concept with a gothic twist. Dream Catcher's fifth mini album 'Dystopia: Lose Myself' drops on August 17 KST.

Take a look at Dream Catcher's latest teaser images below and their comeback schedule here if you missed it!

  1. Dream Catcher
1 336 Share 64% Upvoted

1

baechufan1,217 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

The girls look stunning! I can’t wait for their comeback :)

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND