Dream Catcher have revealed the latest teaser images for 'Dystopia: Lose Myself'.
After their concept in white, Dream Catcher took on a darker concept with a gothic twist. Dream Catcher's fifth mini album 'Dystopia: Lose Myself' drops on August 17 KST.
Take a look at Dream Catcher's latest teaser images below and their comeback schedule here if you missed it!
7
4
Dream Catcher reveal dark side in 'Dystopia: Lose Myself' teaser images
