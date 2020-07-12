SF9 gives 'Summer Breeze' the relay dance treatment in fun new performance video

SF9 is the latest group to give their single the 'relay dance' treatment!

On July 12 KST, Mnet released a relay dance video for SF9's new single "Summer Breeze" through their official M2 YouTube channel. In the video, the members take turn showing off a modified single-file version of the song's original stage choreography, adding a further element of fun by incorporating some ad-lib moves. The video ends with a behind cut, showing fun outtakes from the making of the video.

Meanwhile, "Summer Breeze" is the title track off their 8th mini album '9loryUS,' which was released on July 6.

Check out the relay dance above!