31

8

Misc
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

SF9 gives 'Summer Breeze' the relay dance treatment in fun new performance video

AKP STAFF

SF9 is the latest group to give their single the 'relay dance' treatment!

On July 12 KST, Mnet released a relay dance video for SF9's new single "Summer Breeze" through their official M2 YouTube channel. In the video, the members take turn showing off a modified single-file version of the song's original stage choreography, adding a further element of fun by incorporating some ad-lib moves. The video ends with a behind cut, showing fun outtakes from the making of the video.

Meanwhile, "Summer Breeze" is the title track off their 8th mini album '9loryUS,' which was released on July 6.

Check out the relay dance above!

  1. SF9
2 1,880 Share 79% Upvoted

2

queenofchani9 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

this was so cute and fun! they are so adorable

this is the first time i have seen chani not look nervous when he relay dances on his own. normally he makes this cute shy face but now its like he is accepting that he is a dance god

Share

2

brideofchani793 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

yes! cant wait to watch this

sf9 relay videos are my joy. whenever i feel sad i watch them all, then i watch them all again, then i dont feel sad anymore! now i get a new one

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND