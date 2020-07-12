18

1 day ago

Jung Se Woon drops highlight medley for part 1 of '24' featuring song co-written by DAY6's Young K

Jung Se Woon's getting even closer to his comeback!

On July 12 KST, the Starship Entertainment solo artist unveiled the highlight medley for part 1 of his 1st full-length album '24.' The highlight medley features all six songs on the album, including title track "Say Yes." Another noteworthy track is the album's second song "Don't Know," which was co-written by Jung Se Woon and DAY6's Young K.

Meanwhile, the first part of '24' is set for release on July 14.


Check out the highlight medley above! 

