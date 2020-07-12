66

28

Teaser
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

ATEEZ drops 16-minute 'ZERO: FEVER Part 1' diary film teasing their impending comeback

AKP STAFF

ATEEZ has a special treat for fans awaiting their comeback!

On July 12 KST, the KQ Entertainment boy group unveiled a 'diary film' teaser video for their upcoming 5th mini album 'ZERO: FEVER Part 1'. The video, which runs for more than 16 minutes, follows each member through a scene that was originally alluded to through their previously released illustrated teasers, giving fans a closer look at each member's unique concept story.


Meanwhile, 'ZERO: FEVER Part 1' is set for release on July 29. The release marks ATEEZ's very first since the completion of their hit 'Treasure' album series. 


Check out the 'diary film' above!

  1. ATEEZ
132 3,973 Share 70% Upvoted

12

RandomKpopGuy269 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

This comeback is going to be revolutionary, that film was jaw dropping it was soo good and had me captivated the entire time

Share

9

RandomKpopGuy269 pts 1 day ago 3
1 day ago

Ah so annoyed at the dislikes but whatever ATEEZ stay winning so does it really matter? People can try knock them all they want but ATEEZ just made this incredible film, are about to have the comeback of the century so let them hate because no matter what ATEEZ keep moving forward and we couldn't be more proud

Share

3 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND