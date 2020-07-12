ATEEZ drops 16-minute 'ZERO: FEVER Part 1' diary film teasing their impending comeback

ATEEZ has a special treat for fans awaiting their comeback!

On July 12 KST, the KQ Entertainment boy group unveiled a 'diary film' teaser video for their upcoming 5th mini album 'ZERO: FEVER Part 1'. The video, which runs for more than 16 minutes, follows each member through a scene that was originally alluded to through their previously released illustrated teasers, giving fans a closer look at each member's unique concept story.





Meanwhile, 'ZERO: FEVER Part 1' is set for release on July 29. The release marks ATEEZ's very first since the completion of their hit 'Treasure' album series.





Check out the 'diary film' above!

