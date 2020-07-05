12

Posted by KayRosa

SF9 are bold action movie stars in official MV for 'Summer Breeze'

SF9's comeback MV has finally premiered!

On July 6 at midnight KST, FNC Entertainment dropped the official MV for SF9's new title song, "Summer Breeze". In this MV, the members appear like action movie stars with guns blazing and motorbike engines roaring. The song's original title literally translates to, "The Summer Scent Makes Me Dance" . Does the tune and the choreography also make you want to dance?

Stay tuned for the full drop of SF9's 8th mini album '9loryUS' later today at 6 PM KST!

ambersky11529
35 minutes ago

BOP! SF9 never fail to surprise and please me :)

quark123956
42 minutes ago

I wasn't expecting a full on gangster shootout type thing, but I think it fits the song. There's a part in the chorus where the instrumental sounds like the whistling from a western movie duel. Very clever.

