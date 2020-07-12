EXID's Hani and Junghwa pop by set of 'Inkigayo' to cheer Solji on during solo promotions

The EXID members' sisterhood is still going strong!





On July 12 KST, Solji took to her personal Instagram to reveal that members Hani and Junghwa had come to the set of SBS music program 'Inkigayo' that day to cheer her on as she made her solo debut. The post's photos showed the three EXID members posing together backstage in a dressing room.



"Thanks to you both I was really happy today. I love you," Solji wrote in the caption, adding hashtags that read: "Heeyeon [Hani's real name] and Junghwa came to support me. They're so reliable, and I'm grateful. I love you."



Meanwhile, Solji is currently promoting her new song "Rains Again," which was released on July 9.

Check out the Instagram post below!