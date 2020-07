Jeon So Mi has unveiled her third and final MV tease for her comeback single, "What You Waiting For"!

Throughout the dramatic MV teaser, Jeon So Mi explores numerous inner identities across real and fantasy worlds. The singer's upcoming new single is a powerful dance genre, with lyrics depicting the strong feelings of a girl waiting for love.

Jeon So Mi's full comeback single drops this July 22 at 6 PM KST.