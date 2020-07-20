ATEEZ are ready to unleash a 'Fever' in first group concept photo

Rookie boy group ATEEZ is ready to unleash a 'Fever' among the youths, in their first comeback group teaser image!

The above group teaser photo seems to be an "Inception" version concept image, as just until July 21, ATEEZ carried out a fan voting event to determine their final promotion title track! The choices were between "Inception" and "Thanxx", and the results will be determined not only by fan votes, but also by incorporating each of the members' votes, votes from various celebrities, etc.

ATEEZ's comeback mini album 'Zero: Fever Part 1' is set for release this coming July 29 at 6 PM KST!