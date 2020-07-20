Irene & Seulgi drop Irene's trippy solo décalcomanie performance

Here's another video to make your head spin with Irene & Seulgi's enticing décalcomanie concept - Irene's solo performance video!

The new solo performance video follows Irene & Seulgi's "Naughty" special video released back on July 20, where the two unit members expanded their "Monster" universe with a chic mirrored choreography.



Irene's solo performance video samples not only the duo's follow-up promotion track "Naughty" throughout the dance, but also the unit's b-side tracks including "Diamond", "Feel Good", and "Jelly".

Stay tuned for episode 3 of Irene & Seulgi's special performance series, coming soon!