Music Video
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Irene & Seulgi drop Irene's trippy solo décalcomanie performance

Here's another video to make your head spin with IreneSeulgi's enticing décalcomanie concept - Irene's solo performance video!

The new solo performance video follows Irene & Seulgi's "Naughty" special video released back on July 20, where the two unit members expanded their "Monster" universe with a chic mirrored choreography. 

Irene's solo performance video samples not only the duo's follow-up promotion track "Naughty" throughout the dance, but also the unit's b-side tracks including "Diamond", "Feel Good", and "Jelly".

Stay tuned for episode 3 of Irene & Seulgi's special performance series, coming soon!

1

larougenvelvet 1 day ago
1 day ago

Shes such an amazing dancer wth when will people appreciate her more

0

pigcatchu 1 day ago
1 day ago

Kudos to the directing, camera and editing!!

Of coz Queen Irene made everything more than perfect!!!

