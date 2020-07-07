Kahi leaves her agency BONBOO ENT without renewing contract

Kahi has left her entertainment agency.

On July 7, iMBC reported that Kahi has not renewed her contract with her company BONBOO ENT. As of now, the female celebrity is carrying out her official schedules on her own. Home to celebrities including Kwanghee, Kangnam, Lee Sang Hwa, and more, BONBOO ENT remarked that they have came to the decision as Kahi's contract recently ended .

Back in March, Kahi was under fire for uploading photos of spending leisure time outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic. Entertainment insiders wonder whether the incident had any influence on the decision.

Stay tuned for details.