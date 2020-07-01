Red Velvet's Irene & Seulgi mirror each other in 'Monster' interview

Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi mirrored each other in their teaser interview for 'Monster'.



In the 'One Light Two Shadows' interview above, Irene and Seulgi mirror one another and try to give answers they think the other would come up with. From everything from their strengths and weaknesses to answering riddles, the two Red Velvet members respond with their best shot.



Irene and Seulgi and making a unit debut with 'Monster' on July 6 KST. Check out their interview above!





