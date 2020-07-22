22

9

Teaser
Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 13 hours ago

April's Naeun and Yena say 'Hello Summer' in colorful comeback teaser videos

AKP STAFF

April has dropped new individual teaser videos for their comeback.

On July 23 at midnight KST, the girl group unveiled two videos each for the members Naeun and Yena. In the videos, the girls look vibrant in their summer outfits, relaxing by the pool and indoors for a festivity. Previously, the girls revealed the official story film for 'Hello Summer', the title for this special comeback album.

Stay tuned for more teasers to come! 'Hello Summer' will drop officially on July 29 KST.

  1. April
  2. Yena
  3. Naeun
0 737 Share 71% Upvoted
Lee Hi
Lee Hi dreams a fantasy in 'HOLO' MV
13 minutes ago   0   384

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND