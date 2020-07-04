N.Flying spend time indoors in special clip for 'E-YO'

N.Flying have dropped a special clip for "E-YO"!



In the special clip, the band members spend time indoors as they sing the romantic track. "E-YO" is a song from N.Flying's seventh mini album 'So, 通 (Communication)', which featured "Oh really." as the title song. The special clip was released to celebrate the music video for "Oh really." surpassing 10 million views.



Watch N.Flying's "E-YO" special clip above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



