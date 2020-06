3YE has officially made their latest comeback!

On June 29 KST, the GH Entertainment girl group released their 1st mini album 'Triangle,' featuring title track "Yessir." The group's new single fuses EDM with hip-hop, augmented by an aggressive brass and drum sound, and in the music video for the track, the members can be seen wearing military uniform-inspired outfits, a nod to the anthem vibe of the single's sound.





Check out the music video for "Yessir" above!