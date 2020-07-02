9

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

2PM's Taecyeon tops 'TMI News' list of best male idol bodies

AKP STAFF

2PM's Taecyeon has topped the 'TMI News' list of the best idol bodies.

On the July 29th episode, Taecyeon ranked in at #1 on the list of 'Male Idols with the Best Bodies,' but fans of the 2PM member have always known him for his "beastly" charm. He previously revealed that to keep in shape he weighs himself first thing in the morning, stretches, and then usually eats chicken breast, sweet potato, boiled eggs, and bananas on top of rigorous exercise. 

As for other idols on the list, NU'EST's Baekho ranked in at 2nd, and Big Bang's Taeyang ranked in at 3rd.

Take a look at the clips above and below!

1

leehi42xxx334 pts 28 minutes ago 1
28 minutes ago

The others are

#4 shownu (monsta x)

#5 kai (exo)

#6 jungkook (bts)

#7 jaehyun (nct)


I was actually waiting for BM, tbh

Also, why not mention the girls? ranking is

#1 jessi

#2 seolhyun (aoa)

#3 lee hyori

#4 eunji (apink)

#5 nara (hello venus)

#6 soyou (sistar)

#7 hyeri (girl's day)

0

xjhopeex119 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

so, is taecyeon officially a part of the big tittie committee ?

