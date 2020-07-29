Naeun names the prettiest member of April

Naeun named the prettiest member of April.



On the July 29th episode of 'Weekly Idol', April featured as guests, and Naeun was challenged with naming the member "who's so pretty it's a sin." Super Junior's Eunhyuk asked Naeun, "Let us know which member this applies to," and she joked, "There are no members this applies to."



The April members each said they'd like the label for themselves, and when Naeun ended up picking herself, Chaewon expressed, "Let's leave out Naeun." After some thought, Naeun ended up choosing Jinsol. Do you agree with Naeun?



