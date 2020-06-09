Best K-Pop choreographies that used props

If K-Pop idol choreographies weren’t hard enough, some groups chose to add an extra element to their dances by using props. These props help to take performances to the next level and make stages all the more incredible!

VIXX’s “Shangri La”

The VIXX members brought pure elegance and artistry to their stage using fans as props.

NCT Dream’s “Chewing Gum”

NCT Dream quickly made “Chewing Gum” one of their most famous performances by riding on hoverboards.

SEVENTEEN’s “No Fun”

The SEVENTEEN members showed that they can nail a difficult choreography using umbrellas in “No Fun.”

EXO’s “Artificial Love”

EXO quickly stole fans’ hearts with their use of canes as props in “Artificial Love.”

CIX’s “Revival”

Fans called CIX’s choreography a masterpiece when they got creative by using ribbons as props.

miss A’s “Hush”

From bars, to curtains, to shadows, miss A had it all in their choreography for “Hush.”

BTS’ “Airplane pt.2”

The BTS members cleverly used their standing mics as props in their choreography.

After School’s “First Love”

Pole dancing is not something that is easy, but the After School members were able to show off their agility and core strength in “First Love.”

B1A4’s “Lonely”

B1A4 made their choreography for “Lonely” even better with the addition of scarves as props.