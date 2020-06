TXT is getting ready to continue with their 'Dream Chapter' lore!

On June 1 KST, Big Hit Entertainment unveiled the music video teaser for "Puma," a B-side track off of their latest album 'The Dream Chapter: Eternity.' In the clip, the five boys are seen isolated and trapped in five very different areas, seemingly unable to find one another.

The full music video for "Puma" is set for release on June 4.

Check out the teaser above!