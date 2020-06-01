TEN bares abs in sexy teaser image, reveals dark concept video for WayV's 'Awaken the World' comeback

16

TEN's individual teasers for WayV's 'Awaken the World' comeback have officially dropped!

On June 1 KST, SM Entertainment unveiled not only his individual concept teaser image, but also an 'Awaken TEN: 1010' concept video starring the idol. 

In the teaser image, TEN returns to the 'mugshot' concept from previous images for the comeback, this time posing shirtless with a light-wash denim jacket and pulling the chain of his mugshot name plate up over his head. The video, however, shows a new side of the 'Awaken the World' concept, with the idol moving through a dystopian prison of sorts, passing other members in their cells as he hears spooky and frantic whispering from multiple directions.

Meanwhile, 'Awaken the World,' WayV's first full-length album, is set for release on June 9.

Check out both the teaser image and video here!

