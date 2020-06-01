Nature unveils 'Nature World: Code M' teaser schedule and concept images for Haru and Saebom

Nature is gearing up to release a new single!

On June 1 KST, the n.CH Entertainment girl group dropped the teaser schedule for their 3rd single album 'Nature World: Code M,' as well as concept image teasers for members Haru and Saebom.

In the individual concept images, the members are dressed in white and framed in an elegant floral lace-style framing, adding a romantic and feminine charm. The other members are set to have their photos revealed from June 2 - 4 before a second round of concept photos is released.

Meanwhile, 'Nature World: Code M' is set for release on June 17.

Check out the teasers below!