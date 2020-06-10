16

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens find it hard to believe Song Joong Ki is 36 as he brings back his classic shortcut

Netizens are finding it hard to believe that Song Joong Ki is 36 years old as he brings back his classic short haircut. 

His agency uploaded a video on Instagram with the caption: "Hi_High Teaser #1". Although fans are curious as to what this could mean, it goes without saying that everyone is in awe of Song Joong Ki's youthful visuals as he poses naturally on set. The return of his popular, short style haircut made its way to headlines as people await his return to the public eye. 

The actor will be making his return to the large screen with the science fiction movie 'Victory'. 

k_kid4,492 pts 29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago

For me, he doesn't look 36. But probably like late 20s to early 30s

coco_puffs-2,016 pts 4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

