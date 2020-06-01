Eric Nam speaks out against racially charged homicides of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery in recent Instagram post

Eric Nam is speaking out against racism after the murder of African American men George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

On May 29 KST, the singer took to his personal Instagram account to share an image that reads 'Black Lives Matter' in large bold text, adding: "It does not matter what color your skin is, this affects you. RACISM IS NOT DEAD. George and Ahmaud are just two of the countless number of black men and women who have lost their lives senselessly. Sign the petitions, raise your voice, and do what you can." He then added the hashtags '#justiceforfloyd' and '#justiceforahmaud.'

Eric Nam is one of number of other Korean celebrities who have spoken out against the racially charged homicides, including GOT7's Mark, DAY6's Jae, and Crush, among others.

Check out Eric Nam's Instagram post below.